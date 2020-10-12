Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt from 37 yards out and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The 49ers have been decimated by injuries this season, resulting in an ugly couple weeks from the team as a whole. Gould's fantasy value has been limited during this cold spell, but he has remained consistent when called upon. With another week to heal up, perhaps the team gets back on track in the scoring department in a primetime matchup against the Rams on Sunday.