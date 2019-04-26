Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers don't intend to honor Gould's trade request, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gould wants to be closer to his family in Chicago, where he spent 11 seasons of his career from 2005 to 2015. It just so happens that the Bears lack a proven NFL kicker on their roster, but it sounds like the 49ers don't plan to explore a trade or rescind their franchise tag. The 36-year-old still hasn't signed his tender and reportedly has ceased negotiations for a long-term contract. Gould was a top-eight fantasy kicker the past two seasons, benefitting from San Francisco's struggles in the red zone along with his own impressive accuracy (96 percent on field goals).

