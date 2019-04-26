49ers' Robbie Gould: May be stuck with Niners
Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers don't intend to honor Gould's trade request, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gould wants to be closer to his family in Chicago, where he spent 11 seasons of his career from 2005 to 2015. It just so happens that the Bears lack a proven NFL kicker on their roster, but it sounds like the 49ers don't plan to explore a trade or rescind their franchise tag. The 36-year-old still hasn't signed his tender and reportedly has ceased negotiations for a long-term contract. Gould was a top-eight fantasy kicker the past two seasons, benefitting from San Francisco's struggles in the red zone along with his own impressive accuracy (96 percent on field goals).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...