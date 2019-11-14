Gould (quadriceps) is not present for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gould sat out Monday's overtime loss to the Seahawks due to a quad strain, and he hasn't managed to practice in any capacity this week. In the event that Gould were forced to miss another contest, the 49ers would likely rely on Chase McLaughlin to handle kicking duties once again.