Gould went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams.

Gould whiffed on a 42-yard attempt in second quarter, but was otherwise perfect on the night. It was the sure-footed kicker's second miss this season, although the other one was blocked. Gould remains a safe play heading into a matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.