Gould converted two of three field-goal attempts and all five extra points in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Gould nailed field goals from 33 and 38 yards, but he missed a 39-yard try wide right. This is the second field goal Gould has missed this season on seven attempts. He's still perfect on all seven extra points.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories