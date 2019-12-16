Gould was a perfect 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta.

Gould turned in his first perfect performance when attempting three or more field goals this season. The veteran kicker still had a blemish when he shanked his first PAT. Gould has been better overall since returning from injury (6-for-7 on field-goal tries), making him a worthy option against a soft Rams defense Saturday.