49ers' Robbie Gould: Misses first field goal

Gould hit from 52 yards out, but missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington. He converted all three point-after tries.

The 34-year-old's miss broke a streak of 32 consecutive successful field-goal tries dating back to the 2015 season. Gould still owns a solid 93.8 percent conversion rate, and his 15 field goals are tied for second among all NFL kickers. The veteran could see an increase in scoring opportunities now that rookie C.J. Beathard has taken over as the team's starting quarterback.