49ers' Robbie Gould: Misses first field goal
Gould hit from 52 yards out, but missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington. He converted all three point-after tries.
The 34-year-old's miss broke a streak of 32 consecutive successful field-goal tries dating back to the 2015 season. Gould still owns a solid 93.8 percent conversion rate, and his 15 field goals are tied for second among all NFL kickers. The veteran could see an increase in scoring opportunities now that rookie C.J. Beathard has taken over as the team's starting quarterback.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.