Gould went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and a perfect 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 36-9 victory over the Giants.

Gould suffered his first miss four weeks into the season, shanking a 55-yard attempt wide right in the whipping winds at MetLife Stadium. The silver lining here is that the 37-year-old converted his other attempt from 50-plus yards Sunday, bringing him up to 2-for-3 from that range after going 0-for-4 in 2019. It appears that Gould still has some distance in his leg to complement his excellent accuracy. The 49ers' offense hasn't slowed down since losing multiple key players Week 2, and the battered unit could continue to put up points in another weak NFC East matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, making Gould a solid play next week.