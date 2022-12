Gould went 0-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks.

Gould pushed his lone attempt from 43 yards to the right late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win. It was the veteran's third missed FGA this season that wasn't the result of a blocked kick. Gould remains a reliable fantasy option ahead of next Saturday's tilt against the Commanders.