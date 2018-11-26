Gould kicked a 23-yard field goal, but missed his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

The usually-accurate Gould uncharacteristically missed his second PAT of the season, and he has now missed more extra-point tries (19 of 21) than field-goal attempts (22 of 23) this season. The 49ers' offense sputtered under Nick Mullens in what should have been a soft matchup against the Bucs' defense, which clouds Gould's fantasy prospects for Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.

