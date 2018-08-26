Gould was a perfect 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts in Saturday's preseason loss to the Colts.

Gould looked to be in mid-season form for the 49ers' "dress rehearsal" Saturday. The 35-year-old looked rejuvenated after joining San Francisco last season, going 39-for-41 (95 percent) on field goal attempts, including a perfect 4-for-4 from over 50 yards. Gould should be a serviceable fantasy kicking option with the offense expected to take a step forward under Jimmy Garoppolo this year.

