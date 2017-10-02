49ers' Robbie Gould: Nails five field goals Sunday

Gould was a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Gould was the second-highest scoring kicker Sunday, trailing only Greg Zuerlein's seven field goals. These were no chip shots either, with four of his five attempts coming from 39 yards or deeper. The 34-year-old continues to be the model of consistency, converting 28 consecutive field-goal attempts, a streak that dates back to the 2015 season. Gould should be considered a premium kicking option next week against a Colts' team that has given up the most points per game (34.0) to opposing offenses this season.