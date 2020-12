Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 41-33 loss to Dallas.

Gould bounced back in a big way after getting zero attempts to kick a field goal last week. Next week's opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, possess a stronger defense than the lowly Cowboys, but they aren't dominant either. Gould should be his usual high-floor, low-ceiling kicking option in Week 16.