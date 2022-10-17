Gould (knee) did not attempt a field goal and converted both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

Gould injured his knee making two tackles last week, but he was healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's contest. Hopefully the veteran's injury designation moved fantasy managers away from him for this dud. The positive news is that Gould looked healthy on both of his successful point-after tries, putting him back on the map for a matchup with Kansas City next Sunday.