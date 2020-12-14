Gould did not attempt a field goal and went 1-for-1 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

It was a terrible game script for Gould's fantasy managers, as the 49ers could not get anything going offensively after an early touchdown. With a big deficit in the second half, the team bypassed any potential field goals in favor of going for it on fourth down. The veteran kicker couldn't even cash in on the team's second touchdown as they had to go for two to keep pace with Washington. Gould and the 49ers' offense as a whole will have a better chance to put up points in a much softer matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.