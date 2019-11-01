Gould did not attempt a field goal, but converted all four of his point-after tries in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

The 49ers did a great job of capping off their trips to the red zone, but this resulted in a quiet fantasy day for Gould. The veteran kicker has missed seven field-goal attempts through eight games (13-for-20), but he has yet to miss a PAT. Gould will hope to get called upon in a home matchup against the Seahawks next Monday.