Gould did not attempt a field goal and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

The 49ers' offense sputtered for the first time this season, resulting in an empty fantasy line for Gould. The veteran leg has been reliable when called upon this year (6-for-7 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-11 on point-after tries), so there will always be potential for value so long as the offense puts him in position to score. Look for the entire unit to bounce back in a favorable matchup against Miami on Sunday.