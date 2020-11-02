Gould did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 37-27 loss to Seattle. He went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries.

San Francisco fell behind early in this contest, forcing the offense to adopt an aggresive gameplan and go for it on fourth down more often, bypassing potential field-goal opportunities. In addition to losing the game, the 49ers lost its starting quarterback, running back and tight end to injury in one fell swoop. With so many question marks surrounding this offense, Gould's fantasy stock takes a big hit heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Packers.