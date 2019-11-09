Play

Gould (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Newly signed Chase McLaughlin is expected to step in for Gould should the veteran kicker ultimately find himself unable to play. McLaughlin made six of his nine field-goal attempts in four games with the Chargers earlier this year.

