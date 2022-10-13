Gould (knee) was working out on a side field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Gould was in uniform during the 49ers' second Week 6 practice, but he didn't attempt any kicks and was spotted doing jogging and conditioning work. Though Gould's injury is a contusion to his left knee -- his non-kicking knee -- he could still be experiencing enough discomfort in his plant leg to put his status in question for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The 49ers signed Sam Sloman to their practice squad Tuesday and will presumably elevate him to the 53-man roster if Gould isn't able to handle kicking duties Sunday.