Gould (knee) was removed from the 49ers' injury report Friday and has been cleared to play in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Though the 49ers signed Sam Sloman to the practice squad earlier this week to have another kicker on hand as insurance, Gould made enough progress in his recovery from the left knee contusion he picked up in last Sunday's win over Carolina to get the green light for Week 6. After sitting out the 49ers' initial Week 6 practice Wednesday, Gould returned to the field Thursday as a full participant and seemingly erased any concerns the 49ers might have had about his health. Through San Francisco's first five games this season, Gould has converted six of nine field-goal tries and 11 of 11 extra-point attempts.