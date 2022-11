Gould went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on point-after tries in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals.

San Francisco's revamped offense moved the ball with ease on Arizona's defense, resulting in plenty of low-pressure kicks for Gould in the blowout victory. The 39-year-old is putting together another reliable season with an 82 percent conversion rate on field goals while converting 96 percent of his PATs. Gould carries a high fantasy floor into Sunday's tilt against the Saints.