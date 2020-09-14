Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Arizona.

Gould picked up where he left off in 2019, when he finished the season going 17-for-18 on field-goal tries. The 37-year-old even hit from 50-plus, a range he went 0-for-4 on during the 2019 regular season. Gould's accuracy combined with the 49ers' ability to consistently move the ball into opponent's territory make him a strong fantasy option. A favorable matchup against the Jets is on tap for Week 2.