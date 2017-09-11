49ers' Robbie Gould: Perfect in 49ers' debut

Gould converted his only field-goal attempt (44 yards) in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Panthers.

Gould picked up where he left off last year, when he went a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts in a partial season with the Giants. San Francisco struggled to move the ball Sunday, a trend that, if it persists, could limit the veteran's scoring potential this season. That said, Gould's career 86.4 percent field-goal percentage makes him a high-floor, low-ceiling kicking option.