49ers' Robbie Gould: Perfect in finale
Gould made his only field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Cardinals.
Gould converted from 27 yards on his lone field goal. The veteran ends the regular season with 131 points in 17 games, ranking fifth for kickers league-wide in scoring.
