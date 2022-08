Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Friday's 28-21 preseason win over the Packers.

Gould was tested early with an attempt from 50 yards out, and the veteran split the uprights with ease. The 39-year-old probably won't hit from much further than that at his advanced age, but Gould remains one of the more-accurate kickers in the NFL heading into 2022.