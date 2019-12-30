Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts (30, 470 and 2-for-2 on point-after tries in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.

Gould remained perfect on field-goal attempts for the fourth straight week, going 9-for-9 over that span. The 37-year-old appeared to take a step back with a shaky start to the 2019 campaign, but his strong finish to the year restored faith in fantasy owners. He did finish the regular season without hitting a field goal of 50 or more yards (0-for-4 from that range), but he remained accurate from under 50 by going 23-for-27 on the rest of his attempts with two of those misses coming via blocked kicks. Gould should continue to be a high-floor kicker in San Francisco's above-average offense through the playoffs and when he returns to action during the 2020 fantasy season.