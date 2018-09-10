Gould converted all three field-goal attempts (22, 33, 42) and added a PAT in Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota.

Gould carried over his success from last season (39-for-41 on field-goal attempts) with a perfect start to the 2018 campaign. The 49ers' offense moved the ball relatively well between the 20s against a stout Vikings' D, but sputtered in the redzone. If this trend continues, Gould could be in for a strong fantasy season from a volume standpoint.

More News
Our Latest Stories