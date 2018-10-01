Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts Sunday, also chipping in three PATs in a 29-27 loss to San Diego.

Both of Gould's field goals were chip shots (21 and 33 yards), resulting in a relatively-easy day for the sure-footed kicker. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard surprisingly kept the offense moving, which bodes well for Gould's prospects in wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's (knee) season-ending injury.