Gould nailed his only field-goal attempt from 45 yards, and also chipped in a point-after try in Sunday's 43-16 loss to Seattle.

The 49ers' offense posted 452 total yards, but they fell behind early on, eliminating any potential for second-half field goals for Gould. The veteran kicker has accrued just seven points over the last two games, making him a low-end option against the Broncos on Sunday.