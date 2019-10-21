Gould went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Redskins.

Gould's lone miss came from 45 yards out, but a 75-percent conversion rate on a field that was hit hard by heavy rain should be considered a success. The 36-year-old has taken a step back from his stellar 2018 campaign, converting just 63 percent (12-for-19) of his field-goal attempts so far. Gould has garnered enough goodwill to be trusted as a starting option against the Panthers on Sunday.

