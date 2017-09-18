Play

49ers' Robbie Gould: Provides only offense Sunday

Gould converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 12-9 loss to Seattle.

The 49ers offense struggled to move the ball for the second consecutive week, but the veteran kicker held up his end of the bargain on the few drives that actually went deep into Seattle's territory. Gould's accuracy -- combined with his club's red-zone struggles -- should make him a viable kicking option this week against the Rams.

