Gould (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Gould's full listing comes as somewhat of a surprise, after he was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and wasn't seen doing any kicking work in the open portion of Thursday's session, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. However, the 39-year-old must have done enough behind the scenes Thursday to convince the 49ers that his left knee contusion isn't anything that will affect his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The 49ers were still compelled to sign kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad Wednesday, so he'll be on hand as an insurance option in the event that Gould's condition takes an unexpected turn for the worse heading into the weekend.