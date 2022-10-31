Gould was a perfect 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on point-after tries in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

San Francisco's offense was clicking with new addition Christian McCaffrey scoring three touchdowns, so Gould was given the easy task of hitting a chip shot field goal and tacking on PATs. The veteran leg won't be available for Week 9, as the 49ers are entering a bye week. Gould will resume play against the Chargers on Nov. 13 as a reliable fantasy kicker on an offense trending upwards for the second half of the season.