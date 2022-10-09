site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Robbie Gould: Questionable to return
Gould is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Carolina due to a left knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gould made a tackle on special teams in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup and limped off the field afterward. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the game.
