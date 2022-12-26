Gould was a perfect 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on point-after tries in Saturday's 37-20 win over Washington.

Gould bounced back with 13 total points after missing his lone attempt against the Seahawks last week. The 40-year-old moved into ninth all-time for field goals made with 443 over the course of his career. The veteran leg has shown no signs of slowing down at his advanced age, converting 85 percent of his kicks in 2022. Gould makes for a fine fantasy play indoors against the Raiders on New Year's Day.