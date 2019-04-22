49ers' Robbie Gould: Remains anticipated starter
General manager John Lynch said Monday that Gould "will be a part of [the 49ers] this coming year," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Though Gould has yet to sign his franchise tag and is skipping voluntary workouts, it appears that the 49ers have no real concerns about the 36-year-old starting in 2019. Through his first two seasons in San Francisco, Gould boasts a 96 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts and a 93.2 percent conversion rate on PATs. Gould and the 49ers still have time to come to terms on a multi-year deal this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...