General manager John Lynch said Monday that Gould "will be a part of [the 49ers] this coming year," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Though Gould has yet to sign his franchise tag and is skipping voluntary workouts, it appears that the 49ers have no real concerns about the 36-year-old starting in 2019. Through his first two seasons in San Francisco, Gould boasts a 96 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts and a 93.2 percent conversion rate on PATs. Gould and the 49ers still have time to come to terms on a multi-year deal this offseason.