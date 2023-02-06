Gould converted 84 percent of his field-goal attempts (27-for-32) across 17 regular-season games in 2022.
Gould also converted a career-high 50 point-after tries on 51 attempts, rounding out another accurate fantasy season. The 40-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent this upcoming offseason and should have plenty of suitors if he chooses to hit the open market. If Gould opts to play for a team other than the 49ers in 2023, his fantasy value would remain high given his proven accuracy over the years.