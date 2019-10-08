Gould was 1-for-4 on field-goal attempts and converted all four point-after tries in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

It was an uncharacteristic inaccurate night for the usually sure-footed Gould. In his defense, one of the misses was due in large part to a poor snap and hold, and his fourth attempt was simply blocked by the defense. Excuses aside, Gould has already missed five field-goal tries (7-for-12) after missing just once in 34 tries last season. The 49ers' offense has been clicking on all cylinders this season, so the veteran should project well against the Rams on Sunday.