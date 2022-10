Gould went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Gould was in rare form Sunday, splitting the uprights on long attempts from 49 and 50 yards out respectively. The 11 total points is also the highest mark for the veteran kicker through seven games. Gould makes for a fine kicking option against the Rams next Sunday.