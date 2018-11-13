Gould went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts (30, 36, 53) and converted both point-after tries in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

The sure-footed kicker reached double-digit points for the second consecutive week, taking advantage of another soft matchup against the Giants. The 49ers are entering their bye week, so Gould should be widely available in another prime matchup against the Buccaneers' soft defense in Week 12.