Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts (30, 41) and 6-for-6 on point-after tries in Sundays 48-46 win over the Saints.

Gould put the bow on an incredible comeback victory for San Francisco with a clutch field goal as time expired in New Orleans. This was surprisingly the first clean multi-attempt game for the veteran this season. The 36-year-old is coming off of three consecutive seasons of 95 percent or higher field-goal accuracy, but he sits at just 67 percent (16-for-24) over 10 games. Gould's drop-off may be related to injury, bad luck (two blocked kicks) or simply diminished skills in his 15th season as a pro. Despite his early-season struggles, the veteran leg remains a safe fantasy option Sunday against Atlanta while kicking for a powerful offense.