Gould nailed both of his field-goal attempts (28, 40) and made both point-after tries in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Broncos.

San Francisco's offense rebounded in a rare win, resulting in Gould's first multi-score game since Week 10. The veteran has a decent floor due to his elite accuracy (96 percent on field goals this year), and there is potential for more if the 49ers can take advantage of a middle-of-the-road Seattle defense Sunday.