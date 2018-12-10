49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores eight points in win
Gould nailed both of his field-goal attempts (28, 40) and made both point-after tries in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Broncos.
San Francisco's offense rebounded in a rare win, resulting in Gould's first multi-score game since Week 10. The veteran has a decent floor due to his elite accuracy (96 percent on field goals this year), and there is potential for more if the 49ers can take advantage of a middle-of-the-road Seattle defense Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.