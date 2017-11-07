49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores four points in loss

Gould made his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards out and converted an extra-point try in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Gould's production has dwindled along with the entire 49ers offense over the past four weeks. The veteran kicker has just four made field goals with two misses over that span -- although one of the failed attempts was blocked. The 34-year-old has proven that he can still get it done (90 percent conversion rate), but like most placekickers, he can only work with the opportunities his offense provides him. Gould could see an increase in attempts against the Giants next week, who may be one of the few teams currently in worse shape than the 49ers.