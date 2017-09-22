49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores nine points in loss

Gould was successful on two field goals Thursday, but he failed to convert one of his three extra-point tries in a 41-39 loss to the Rams.

Gould hit from 36 and 48 yards out, bringing him up to a perfect 6-for-6 on field-goal tries this season. His missed PAT in the third quarter proved to be costly after the 49ers failed to make up for it with a two-point conversion attempt later in the game, ultimately falling two points short of a miraculous comeback. All things considered, it was a successful night from a fantasy perspective, as Gould's nine points matched the nine he scored last week against the Seahawks. The 34-year-old remains a safe kicking option for Week 4's matchup against the Cardinals.