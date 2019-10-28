Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt from 20 yards out and went 6-for-6 on point-after tries in Sunday's 51-13 win over the Panthers.

This was surprisingly Gould's first game without a missed field-goal attempt since Week 3. The 36-year-old isn't as reliable as we have become accustomed to, but he remains a top-10 option in an era of kickers that is plagued with inconsistent and inexperienced options across the league. A soft matchup against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football should provide ample scoring opportunities for Gould and a 49ers offense coming off of their highest point total since 1993.