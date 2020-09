Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt (46 yards) and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets.

Gould continued his clean start to the 2020 season, and is now 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and 6-for-6 on point-after attempts. The 49ers lost some key players in an injury-riddled victory, but the veteran leg remains a safe option in a soft matchup against the Giants on Sunday.