49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores seven points
Gould stayed perfect on both of his field-goal attempts, but he did go 1-for-2 on point-after tries in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Chiefs.
The sure-footed Gould uncharacteristically doinked an extra-point try off the right goal post, but otherwise turned in another solid fantasy performance. Jimmy Garoppolo went down with what is being feared as a season-ending injury, and that is a cause for concern regarding the veteran kicker's value. Gould only converted seven field goals over six games with C.J. Beathard under center last season.
