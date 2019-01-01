Gould nailed his lone field-goal attempt (30 yards) and all three point-after tries in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

Gould got on the board early with a field goal in the first quarter, but the 49ers quickly had to go into "touchdown or bust" mode after falling behind big in the first half. In a season where teams seemingly cycled through kickers on a weekly basis due to inconsistency, the veteran remained one of the more-accurate legs in the league. In fact, Gould finished the year with the highest field-goal percentage (97 percent) while making the third-most field goals (33). The 35-year-old will be available via free agency this offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 49ers re-sign him.