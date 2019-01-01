49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores six points in finale
Gould nailed his lone field-goal attempt (30 yards) and all three point-after tries in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.
Gould got on the board early with a field goal in the first quarter, but the 49ers quickly had to go into "touchdown or bust" mode after falling behind big in the first half. In a season where teams seemingly cycled through kickers on a weekly basis due to inconsistency, the veteran remained one of the more-accurate legs in the league. In fact, Gould finished the year with the highest field-goal percentage (97 percent) while making the third-most field goals (33). The 35-year-old will be available via free agency this offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 49ers re-sign him.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...