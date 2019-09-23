Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt from 24 yards and was a perfect 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Gould finally turned in a clean performance after missing a field goal in each of his first two games this season. One of those misses came from over 50 yards, so there is little reason to believe that the 36-year-old isn't as reliable as he has shown throughout his career. Fantasy owners will have to explore other options with the 49ers taking their bye this week, but Gould is worth grabbing for Week 5's matchup against the Browns should he be dropped this week.