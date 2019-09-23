49ers' Robbie Gould: Scores six points in win
Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt from 24 yards and was a perfect 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
Gould finally turned in a clean performance after missing a field goal in each of his first two games this season. One of those misses came from over 50 yards, so there is little reason to believe that the 36-year-old isn't as reliable as he has shown throughout his career. Fantasy owners will have to explore other options with the 49ers taking their bye this week, but Gould is worth grabbing for Week 5's matchup against the Browns should he be dropped this week.
More News
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Misses field goal Sunday•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Takes all practice reps Wednesday•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Dealing with cramps•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Ends standoff with four-year deal•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: Will not participate in minicamp•
-
49ers' Robbie Gould: May be stuck with Niners•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...